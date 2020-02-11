Trio stole $4,300 in clothing from Old Navy, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify three people they say worked together to steal $4,300 worth of clothing from the Old Navy store in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional police released surveillance photos of their suspects. They said the trio stole over 200 pieces of clothing, primarily baby clothing, from the Loucks Road store on Dec. 22.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects should call the police department at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.