Truckers compete to be best in state

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 34th annual State Truck Driving Championships kicked off Friday morning. Over 150 truck drivers are competing at the Wyndam Garden Hotel.

To be a truck driver in Pennsylvania and at the competition is a big deal. To be able to take home a win means you are the best of the best in Pennsylvania. It’s not only an honor for drivers, but it also ensures that companies are putting skilled drivers out on our highways.

There are three parts to the competition: a written test, a pre-trip inspection, and driving skills. Drivers take on a course and are judged on things like backing up.

“Truly, it is about being safe on our roadways,” state police Trooper Zeina Black said. “We want to make sure that every single person gets to where they are going to safely, whether it be driving habits or having their vehicles in proper working condition.”

Drivers that place in the state competition will head to a national competition in Pittsburgh.