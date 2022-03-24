YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — People from around the world became naturalized U.S. citizens in York County on Thursday, March 24.

Those 20 people came from 11 different countries. They took their oath at a ceremony on Thursday morning,

Among them is a man who moved here from Russia five years ago.

“It’s a blessing that I got out of that situation, you know? But it’s sad that obviously. I have a lot of relatives of their friends that in that they have to struggle.” Bayram Mukhlisov said. “Hopefully, all this ends and we’re going to live in peace.”

Mukhlisov said he looks forward to continuing to run the social media business he has started here.