Two 21-year-olds shot in York City, police say

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 21-year-old males were shot on the 700 block of Prospect St. in York CIty around 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.

The York City Police Department says the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to York Hospital where they are expected to survive.

An investigation in ongoing,

The incident marks the latest shooting in the city, happening just two days after a 34-year-old man was killed and three days after a Stop the Violence rally.

Community members have made calls to stop the violence in York, as more of the shooting investigations involved young suspects and victims.