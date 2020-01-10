Two cats found abandoned in plastic bags

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two cats were found in plastic bags along Route 15 in Dillsburg.

A woman who found the abandoned cats Thursday works for an animal rescue organization. She says she found the scared and cold cats when she stopped on the side of the road.

At Speranza Animal Rescue, Ginny Mosher says they see too many cases of animal neglect.

“It’s definitely something that happens a lot,” Mosher said. “People do not view an animal’s life being as precious as it really is.”

A volunteer who works with Mosher was driving Route 15 and spotted what looked like trash near a motel and diner.

“We always get a little curious as to what is in the bag because people have done heinous things as to just dispose of animals in such manners,” Mosher said.

The cats were in separate plastic bags.

“The plastic bags were tied shut, so they were either going to suffocate or freeze to death, whichever came first,” Mosher said. “Had she not stopped and checked out the situation, it would have been very grim for those poor cats.”

Mosher says abandoning any animal is just cruel and heinous. She said there are better options if you don’t want your pet.

“If you can’t care for your animals, first thing to do is to reach out to a rescue,” Mosher said. “There are lots of rescues in the area that are specific to cats and other rescues that will take in dogs or cats.”

The cats have received a first round of shots from a veterinarian. They’re staying with the woman who found them for now, but they both have potential adopters in the near future.