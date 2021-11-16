MISSING: York police report two missing girls following home-invasion robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Area Regional Police Department is searching for two girls, who are both known to be with their father, Robert Vicosa (a.k.a Robert Brown), 42.

Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7, were both last seen in the area of Hussen Road in Windsor Township on Tuesday, Nov. 16, just before noon.

According to a York police Crimewatch, Vicosa took a woman captive at gunpoint before stealing her vehicle and fleeing the Red Lion area with the two young girls. The Pa. State Police believe the girls to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long sleeve three-fourth zip-up shirt, and muck boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 911 or by contacting the York Area Regional Police Department at 717-741-1259. Do not approach Vicosa as he is armed with at least one firearm.

