Two injured after separate shootings occurred within minutes of each other in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after two shootings happened within minutes of each other in York city during the evening hours of Friday, Jan. 21.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, the first shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue. On scene, police located a 39-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second shooting occurred less than 20 minutes later at 7:15 p.m. when police responded to the area of North Penn Street and Smyser Street. When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no information if the shootings were connected at this time.

Anyone with information connected to these shootings is urged to submit a tip here, or by calling the York City Police Department tip line at 717-849-2204.