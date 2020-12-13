Two injured after shots fired on York Street, police investigating

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night shots were fired on the 600 block of York St, injuring two people, according to York City Police.

The victims, a 4-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man both sustained minor injuries caused by secondary effects from the gunfire.

The 4-year-old received treatment at a local hospital but the 22-year-old did not seek medical treatment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Det. Pitts at tpitts@yorkcity.org, calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204, York City Police Department at ‪717-324-2168 or clicking here. Tips can always be anonymous.