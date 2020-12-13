Two injured after shots fired on York Street, police investigating

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police tape (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night shots were fired on the 600 block of York St, injuring two people, according to York City Police.

The victims, a 4-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man both sustained minor injuries caused by secondary effects from the gunfire.

The 4-year-old received treatment at a local hospital but the 22-year-old did not seek medical treatment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Det. Pitts at tpitts@yorkcity.org, calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204, York City Police Department at ‪717-324-2168 or clicking here. Tips can always be anonymous.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss