Two juveniles charged for shots fired in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two juveniles were charged after York City Police responded to a call of shots fired Monday evening,

On Monday around 4:45 p.m. York City Police were dispatched to the area of Cleveland Avenue and West Maple Street for a call of shots fired.

Police say initial reports were that multiple shots were fired between groups of juveniles. During their investigation officers stopped two juveniles, one who was 17-years-old and another who was 14-years-old and recovered two firearms.

Both juveniles admitted to firing guns during the altercation but provided little detail.

These juveniles were charged with firearms offenses and recklessly endangering another person. The 14-year-old was also charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.