Two lucky tickets win Pa. Lottery Cash 5 jackpot, splitting over $770,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two winning tickets will split the Pa. Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $778,637 from the Wednesday, Dec. 9 drawing, resulting in each winner receiving $389,318.50, less withholding, according to the Pa. Lottery.
Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 09-14-27-37-43, and the winners can only be identified after the prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
The GIANT Food Store in York County and the 7-Eleven in Bucks County that sold the wining tickets will each receive a $500 bonus.
TOP STORIES
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 11,972 new cases, 457,289 total as of Dec. 10, 2020
- Taylor Swift releasing surprise album, sister record to ‘Folklore’
- Toy Challenge on the Bridge, ‘Santa D’ collecting thousands of gifts for Toys for Tots
- Turning milder, more sunshine today and Friday
- What’s Going Around: COVID-19, respiratory infections, stomach bug, ear infections