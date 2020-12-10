Two lucky tickets win Pa. Lottery Cash 5 jackpot, splitting over $770,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two winning tickets will split the Pa. Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $778,637 from the Wednesday, Dec. 9 drawing, resulting in each winner receiving $389,318.50, less withholding, according to the Pa. Lottery.

Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 09-14-27-37-43, and the winners can only be identified after the prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

The GIANT Food Store in York County and the 7-Eleven in Bucks County that sold the wining tickets will each receive a $500 bonus.