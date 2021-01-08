Two rescued from Codorus Creek in Manchester Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday the York Area United Fire and Rescue rescued two men stranded in the Codorus Creek on Blackbridge Road, north of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

The two stranded men had shot a duck while duck hunting and waded into the creek to receive the duck.

Their hip waders filled with water and when the men could no longer move they called out for help which a nearby bicyclist heard and called 911.

A ladder was lowered to the hunters and were pulled up over the embankment as they held onto the ladder.

Both hunters were York County residents and were transported to York Hospital for evaluation after exposure to the elements.

Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating the report.