WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were rescued from a house fire in Wrightsville early Thursday morning, according to Wrightsville Fire and Rescue.

A man and his child were found on their porch roof and rescued by firefighters, neither of them were injured.

The fire was under control within an hour and the scene has been cleared.

According to the fire company the fire started in the basement and worked its way up.