Two taken to hospital after Penn Township crash on Friday

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday afternoon a Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a crash with reported entrapment in Penn Township on West Lexington Road and Temperance Hill Road, according to authorities.

A Kia Soul driven by William Weinstein of Bala Cynwyd, Pa. was struck by a Ford Fusion driven by Sydney Herritt of Lititz, Pa. after Weinstein allegedly failed to stop and yield to the right of way of the oncoming Herritt.

Weinstein was struck by Herritt after entering the roadway and both occupents of the Kia were transported to the local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A stop sign violation was filed against Weinstein for not stopping and yielding to the right of way to oncoming traffic.