Two teens shot at Penn Park in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police report that two teens are in stable condition after being shot at Penn Park Wednesday evening.

Around 6:19 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of West College Avenue for a shooting. There they found an injured 16-year-old and rushed him to York Hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

While at the hospital, police then discovered that a 17-year-old had also been shot at the park. She was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and is also currently in stable condition.

York police are continuing to investigate the situation.