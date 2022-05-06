YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York City man was pronounced dead Thursday evening after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The man was driving his GMC Canyon truck southbound on Rt. 74 on Thursday afternoon when the driver and sole occupant of a 2007 Subaru Legacy failed to stop at a stop sign, striking the man’s truck. The man suffered critical injuries on impact.

According to Pennsylvania State Police York, the man was transported to WellSpan York where he died soon after arrival. The condition of the other driver is not known or reported by the York County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The name of the deceased has not been released to the public, but further information will become available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.