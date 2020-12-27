Two-vehicle crash in York leaves one injures

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday afternoon one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Queen Street and Leader Heights Road in York Township.
According to dispatch one vehicle was overturned and the other caught fire.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire.
