Two York men arraigned on retail theft from Kohl’s

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arraigned in the theft of more than $1,500 in Kohl’s merchandise on November 18, 2020.

Daniel Davenport and Torren Carroll were arraigned on one count of Retail theft after the duo stole $1,621.45 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s on Town Center Dr. in York.

Davenport was also charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft.