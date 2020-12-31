Two York men arraigned on retail theft from Kohl’s

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Torren Weems Carroll (left), Daniel Delafayette Davenport (right)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arraigned in the theft of more than $1,500 in Kohl’s merchandise on November 18, 2020.

Daniel Davenport and Torren Carroll were arraigned on one count of Retail theft after the duo stole $1,621.45 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s on Town Center Dr. in York.

Davenport was also charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss