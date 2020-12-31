Two York men arraigned on retail theft from Kohl’s

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arraigned in the theft of more than $1,500 in Kohl’s merchandise on November 18, 2020.
Daniel Davenport and Torren Carroll were arraigned on one count of Retail theft after the duo stole $1,621.45 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s on Town Center Dr. in York.
Davenport was also charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft.
