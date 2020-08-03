U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on standby in York for Tropical Storm Isaias impacts

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing for impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

That includes the midstate, where crews are on standby in case of heavy rain and flooding.

Tactical operations systems stored in York are also ready to be deployed within hours.

Tropical storm Isaias isn’t expected to hit the northeast until Tuesday.

Impacts to central Pennsylvania aren’t expected to be significant, but crews are prepared for the worst and hoping for the best.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates Indian Rock Dam in York, typically dry, designed to hold nine billion gallons of floodwater.

There are no concerns for its capacity during this storm.

“We have operators there who control the gates to release the water, holding water at a pace that would not increase downstream flooding,” said Dorie Murphy, chief of emergency management with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District.

While engineers keep an eye on flooding locally, there are also three deployable tactical operations system vehicles, housed and maintained in a garage atop the dam.

“Think great big RVs with communications and command control centers that can deploy anywhere in the United States and actually we have one there that we can put on a plane and fly anywhere in the world,” Murphy said.

The vehicles provide the ability to communicate immediately after a disaster when power and phones are out of service and can be on the move within 18 hours of a disaster.

Even if the vehicles are not needed in the midstate, they’ve previously been deployed to New York City in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and to the Florida panhandle after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“We never know with hurricanes and tropical storms what they’re going to do. Mother nature decides on that and so they’re being held on reserve in case we need them right here in the North Atlantic states,” Murphy said.

In total, the Baltimore district, which includes York, has 14 of the mobile command posts ready for deployment.