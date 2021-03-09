U.S. DOJ continues investigating Palmer York Co. Prison death despite grand jury findings

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) continues its own independent investigation into the 2018 death of Everett Palmer, Jr., at York County Prison, despite a grand jury’s finding that no one involved was criminally negligent in the death.

“The Department of Justice has assigned experienced federal agents and prosecutors to the matter involving Everett Palmer’s death at the York County prison,” said a statement Tuesday to abc27 News from Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler the DOJ’s Middle District of Pennsylvania office. “Our office, in partnership with the Department’s Civil Rights Division, will continue to thoroughly review the facts and circumstances surrounding Mr. Palmer’s death, including information recently released in the York County Grand Jury report.”

In late 2020, then-U.S. Attorney Dave Freed indicated that the office would pursue its own investigation. abc27 News contacted DOJ to learn whether that investigation would continue, now that last week’s 174-page grand jury report is out and now that Freed has resigned (alongside the change in U.S. presidential administrations) and was replaced by Brandler.

Although the grand jury found no criminal negligence, it made 24 recommendations for systemic changes to prevent a future death such as that of Palmer, a 41-year-old father of two who died in jail after being arrested in conjunction with an earlier DUI charge.