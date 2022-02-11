U.S. Marshals arrest Philadelphia homicide suspect in York

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United States Marshals announced they arrested a homicide suspect from Philadelphia in York on Friday, Feb 11.

Damon Baker, 49, was wanted for a homicide that occurred on June 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. Police stated that Baker shot and killed two people on North 27th Street in Philadelphia. On June 23, 2021, detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

According to a press release, a fugitive task force received a tip that Baker was staying in a hotel in the 200 block of Arsenal Road in York. He was arrested without incident at around 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb 11.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is the nation’s primary fugitive investigative agency and arrests more than 4,000 alleged murderers each year. We add Damon Baker’s name to that list and by doing so we are making our communities safer,” United States Marshal Pane said.

Baker has been turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office for processing and arraignment.