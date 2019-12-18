U.S. Marshals arrest York movie theater shooting suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Marshals announce the arrest of Anu-Malik Johnson, the second suspect in the shooting death at a York movie theater.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday at 7 a.m. on the first block of Oak Street in Pennsville, New Jersey with Jonathon Julius Martin, a 31-year-old man formerly of York.

The West Manchester Township Police Department investigated a shooting death that occurred within a movie theater on December 2, 2019. Detectives charged Anu-Malik Johnson, 21, of York with homicide for his role in the incident.

Attempts to find Johnson around York were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Both men were arrested without incident. They were turned over to Salem County officials to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole charged Jonathon Julius Martin in 2016 with absconding from parole supervision based on a conviction for drug distribution. In April 2018, the Springettsbury Township Police Department charged Martin with multiple offenses, two counts of attempt homicide with a firearm after he fired into a vehicle, striking two women. Martin fled York after the shooting and remained a fugitive.

United States Marshal Pane stated, “It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court. It is my sincere hope that the community and victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing these suspects will face justice.”