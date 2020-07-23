22-year-old York man arrested for a Maryland rape

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 22-year-old York man has been arrested for a rape in Maryland.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane says Collin Mailman was arrested without incident Wednesday morning at a home in the 200 block of Country Club Road, in York.

On July 19, the Baltimore County Police Department investigated an alleged sexual assault against a woman outside of Baltimore. That investigation resulted in an arrest warrant charging Mailman with Rape in the Second Degree and lesser included offenses.

Attempts to find Medlar in Baltimore County were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force adopted the fugitive investigation.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible. We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit to await extradition to Maryland.

