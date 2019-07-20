U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrests Megan’s Law offender in York

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Marshal Martin Pane announced the arrest of 35-year-old Jorge Luis Jiminez-Colon, formerly of Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

On March 5, 2017, Jiminez-Colon was convicted of Indecent Assault, an offense that required he register as a sex offender for ten years.

In early July 2019, detectives from the York City Police Department learned Jiminez-Colon lived and worked in York, but did not update his sex offender registration.

On July 16, the York City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant, charging him with failing to register as a sex offender and asked the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force to apprehend him.

On Friday, July 19, the task force arrested Jiminez-Colon around 6:30 a.m. without incident in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street.

He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for arraignment.

United States Marshal Pane stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to its sex offender apprehension mission. Sex offenders who fail to maintain their required registration information will be sought, tracked down and brought to justice.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the York City Police Department; the York County Sheriff’s Department; and the York County District Attorney’s Office, all of whom participated in this arrest.