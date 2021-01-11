Under scrutiny: Comments of man in DC last week ID’d as off-duty Midstate police officer

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Everyone, including police officers, has a right to free speech. No one, including police officers, has a right to commit a crime.

That much is clear.

But somewhere between the two extremes is where a man — who identified himself to The New York Times among protestors last Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as an off-duty police officer whose first name is Jeff — finds himself.

At issue: Not the fact that he was protesting, if that’s all he was doing — off-duty police officers “have an absolute right to voice their opinion, just like you and I,” said Keith Runk, who retired as a lieutenant with Maryland State Police. Similarly, if he stormed the Capitol and committed a crime, Runk said there’s little question he would face consequences.

But if he didn’t storm the Capitol, the issue is what, precisely, he told the newspaper. Here’s the full section of the article:

Many in the crowd spoke portentously of violence — or even of another Civil War. A man named Jeff, who said he was an off-duty police officer from York County, Pa., said he didn’t know what would happen after he and his wife Amy reached the Capitol. But he felt ready to participate if something were to erupt. “There’s a lot of people here willing to take orders,” he said. “If the orders are given, the people will rise up.”

“If he is doing that to incite more violence or more chaos, and he’s identifying himself as a police officer, then yes, that’s wrong,” Runk said, while emphasizing he doesn’t have enough context from the Times article to judge whether that’s the case.

“Your standards of behavior — they govern you on duty and off duty, and rightfully so,” Runk said.

It’s not known with which York County agency the officer in question works — only where he doesn’t work. Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow of the city of York wrote on Facebook that he received so many questions about the matter that he felt compelled to address it, and the man “was not one of my officers.” In the post, Muldrow also called last week’s events “disheartening” and the sentiment expressed by the officer “troubling.”