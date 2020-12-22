United Way of York raises over $1M in community donations to help people impacted by COVID pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the United Way of York County has been helping its neighbors with much-needed funds.

The organization formed a partnership with the York County Community Foundation to help with housing and food needs for local families. Through community and corporate donations, more than $1 million was raised–and it continues to grow.

According to Natalie Williams, vice president of community impact for United Way of York, says the organization chose specific organizations that focused on specific areas of need.

“From the beginning, we wanted to distribute funds to organizations who were either interested in expanding services around eviction prevention, or [organizations that], based on service area throughout York County, were contributing large amounts of food already,” Williams said.

More than $660,000 has been given to York County non-profits, and 100% of the donations are given to organizations. For more information or to donate, visit the United Way of York County website.