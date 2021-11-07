Unstoppable You conference in York raises awareness about domestic violence, human trafficking

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Efforts continue to raise awareness about issues impacting communities in the region. Dozens of people of all ages gathered at the Jewish Community Center in York for the sixth Unstoppable You conference in the White Rose City on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The event covers several topics including raising awareness about human trafficking, domestic violence, youth empowerment, and overcoming adversity.

Organizers say it is important people have a better understanding of issues that are weakening neighborhoods in York County and the surrounding region.

“We want to be proactive by providing public education about domestic violence and human trafficking and homelessness so we can prevent these issues from happening in our homes and in our communities,” Jennifer Foxworthy, founding president and CEO of Unstoppable Your Ministries, said.

Several leaders in the region, including York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow, spoke at the conference on Saturday.