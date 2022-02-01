Up to six proposals compete to (finally, for sure, this time?) rehab York’s “northwest triangle”

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — At least two, and more likely closer to six, visions will compete — or perhaps cooperate — to redevelop York’s long-blighted “northwest triangle” along the Codorus Creek, northwest of the city’s downtown.

Various efforts to redevelop the area have failed in the past decade and a half. In December, the city’s Redevelopment Authority (RDA) asked for new proposals, which could be to redevelop either the entire triangle or just parts of it into a mix of entertainment and other commercial uses. The deadline was today.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Early today, Blanda Nace, the city’s chief opportunity development officer, told abc27 news the city had received two proposals so far and expected as many as another four by the end of the day.

“We will review them internally and meet with some to gain more insight to see if their goals coincide with the goals of the RDA,” Blanda said.

Further information wouldn’t be available until at least mid-February, she said.