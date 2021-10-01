UPMC Community Life Team begins service in Newberry Township

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In York County, a new EMS team started serving Newberry Township on Friday.

The UPMC Community Life Team began operations at 7 a.m. Friday morning. Last month, EMS services ended in Newberry Township due to staffing shortages.

“UPMC Life Team understands that this is a tough situation all the way around for everyone involved. We are just happy that we can be here to meet the needs of the community,” UPMC Community Life Team Deputy Chief, Mark Knaub said.

The new EMS team proves its value by responding to at least three emergency calls in the first few hours of their first day on the job.