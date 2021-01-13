UPMC Memorial opens liver transplant clinic in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC Liver Transplant Evaluation Clinic at UPMC Memorial is opening this week for south central Pennsylvanians with liver disease.

“A diagnosis of liver disease is daunting enough without having to travel for care. UPMC pioneered liver transplantation with Dr. Thomas Starzl, and now our patients will connect with the country’s leading experts right here at home, and hopefully with quicker access to a life-saving transplant,” said Michael Gaskins, president, UPMC York/Hanover Region. “The clinic is just one of the many life-changing services UPMC has helped bring to south-central Pennsylvania since our affiliation in 2017.”

An array of pre-liver transplant evaluation services will be offered, including blood tests, radiology and diagnostic imaging, diagnostic tests, exams, consults, and ongoing education.

Evaluations of potential donors and all surgeries will be performed at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

The clinic is led by Swaytha Ganesh, M.D., medical director, UPMC Living Donor Program, Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, who will see patients at UPMC Memorial.

“We believe that anyone who needs a liver transplant can potentially qualify for a living-donor liver transplant,” said Ganesh. “Living-donor liver transplant may be an option for virtually every person on the waiting list and those patients with a new diagnosis preventing them from being placed on that waiting list. Our mission is to help patients reduce time spent on the transplant waiting list so they can get back to enjoying life with family and loved ones.”

UPMC also operates liver transplant evaluation clinics at UPMC hamot, UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg and UPMC Williamsport.

Over 12,000 Americans are on the liver transplant waiting list and 25% will succumb to their disease due to lack of available organs. Living-donor liver transplant is a lide-saving option that’s possible because of the liver’s unique ability to regenerate or regrow.

In 2020, UPMC led the nation in living-donor liver transplants and was the only center in the country to perform more living-donor than deceased-donor liver transplants.

For more information about the UPMC Liver Transplant Evaluation Clinic at UPMC Memorial, please call 1-844-UPMC-LIVER or visit UPMC.com/LiverTransplant.