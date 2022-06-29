YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire has shut down a portion of Interstate 83 northbound in York County.

According to York County Control, the incident is around Exit 24 on the northbound lanes of the interstate. The fire is believed to be under control, but there is fire equipment being moved around the area.

No word on injuries at this time.

Traffic cameras near the area where the road is closed show traffic being diverted off at Exit 24 and onto PA-238.