1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Veteran receives retrofitted motorcycle

York
Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A York county veteran received a retrofitted motorcycle.

Jeremy Jacoby is losing mobility in his legs due to chemical exposure during a deployment. When he’s at a stop sign or a stoplight he will spill his motorcycle.

He is attached to the motorcycle because a family friend who passed away gave it to him.

The nonprofit Roots for Boots asked Blettner Power Sports if they could help turn his bike into a trike for more stability and they happily agreed to do the work.

On Thursday, Bletnner Power Sports and Roots for Boots surprised Jacoby with his new trike.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss