Veteran receives retrofitted motorcycle

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A York county veteran received a retrofitted motorcycle.

Jeremy Jacoby is losing mobility in his legs due to chemical exposure during a deployment. When he’s at a stop sign or a stoplight he will spill his motorcycle.

He is attached to the motorcycle because a family friend who passed away gave it to him.

The nonprofit Roots for Boots asked Blettner Power Sports if they could help turn his bike into a trike for more stability and they happily agreed to do the work.

On Thursday, Bletnner Power Sports and Roots for Boots surprised Jacoby with his new trike.