Veterans’ organization seeks donations to help feed those in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A veterans organization in York is making sure the homeless have a hot meal, but they are in need of help to make sure they can keep providing this service.

Veteran’s Helping Hand has been serving the York community for 30 years. That won’t stop because of the pandemic, but volunteers are having to change the way they do things.

Volunteers may be wearing masks, but food is still being fed to those in need.

“At a time like this it’s still important that we keep our minds open to the people who still need us,” said volunteer Raheem McCrary.

Veteran’s Helping Hand is serving more than just a hot meal.

“We’re serving them with the spirit of love, but we also like to communicate, just to check on them, see how they’re doing, and with this, we can’t do as much communication,” said Sandie Walker, president of Veteran’s Helping Hand.

Walker can’t communicate as much because everyone is practicing social distancing. Cones were set up on the sidewalk to keep everyone six feet apart.

It’s not the typical dinner volunteers usually serve, but still a hot one for people to just grab and go.

“The folks that we’re getting can’t cook meals themselves but want a hot meal, want something to grab and keep them or sustain them overnight,” Walker said.

The meal isn’t only available for veterans, but anyone who is homeless or just in need of a helping hand.

“We’re the only organization that does dinner consistently every weekend in York City,” Walker said.

Albeit a smaller group of volunteers to stay safe, Walker wants people to know that the veterans center is still providing services throughout the week.

“We’re being told to stay at home, but if you don’t have a home to stay in, then you can’t stay at home, so we’re trying to get them off the street, get them to some place safe and provide them with gloves, if we have masks, disinfectant and all those types of things,” Walker said.

Veteran’s Helping Hand has enough volunteers for now.

One thing they are in need of is financial assistance and prepackaged items such as snacks and drinks.

You can donate on their website or email them at contact@veteranshelpinghand.com.