YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township police responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 600 Block Wheatlyn Street around 9 a.m. The person had a stab wound to the back.

The victim was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851.