Victim’s girlfriend arrested in connection to the deadly movie theater attack in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new arrest was made in the deadly movie theater attack in York County.

York Dispatch says Kieara Martinez is the girlfriend of the shooting victim 22-year-old Andrew White Jr. White was shot multiple times at the Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township.

According to York Dispatch police say she took White’s phone from the crime scene and lied to police.

Martinez was arrested Friday and is facing charges including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, obstruction of law, and other related charges.

Martinez was unable to post bail and remains in York County Jail.

The search continues for one of the suspected shooters in the attack at the theater. Investigators say 20-year-old Anu Malik Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are bringing in federal resources to help find the suspect.

19-year-old Jalen Bellaflores of York was also arrested and charged with criminal homicide as well as conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.