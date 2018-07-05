Video shows fleeing driver crash into home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A York man trying to outrun state troopers in a high-speed chase crashed into a house where security cameras recorded the collision and his arrest.

Kameron D. Smith, 28, was clocked at 80 mph on Interstate 83 and was driving an unregistered Mini Cooper when the troopers tried to stop him Wednesday around 11 a.m., state police in York said.

Instead of pulling over, Smith exited the interstate at North George Street. He ran a red light and passed several vehicles, still going about 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

He lost control while cresting a hill and overturned as he traveled across a lawn.

As the Mini was rolling, it struck a brick house in the 3000 block of North George in Manchester Township, leaving a large hole in the wall.

Smith was taken into custody after he climbed out of the sunroof. He was not injured.

He was charged with felony counts of fleeing and eluding and causing a catastrophe, misdemeanor counts of DUI and reckless endangerment, and nine summary violations including driving with a suspended license.

His bail at York County Prison was set at $2,500.

"We've had a couple of close calls but nothing like this," homeowner Jennifer Smith said.

"It makes you appreciate life, that's for sure, because if it would've been just a minute or two later that I was in there, then I would've been stuck under that rubble. So, it was a little intense to think about," she said.

Her neighbors sprang into action almost as soon as the dust settled.

"I went out and got some materials, brought the dump trailer down, got it cleaned up," Jeff Witmer said. "We had to frame a wall in there together, plus we cleared it into the foundation so we can get some sturdy boards up."