Vietnam War hero honored in York Video Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - A Vietnam War veteran was finally given the recognition he deserves during a Memorial Day service in York.

A new flag pole at Penn Park was dedicated to Staff Sergeant Calvin Rice, a York native posthumously awarded the Silver Star after he died in the war nearly 50 years ago.

Rice's brothers, who still live in York, petitioned to have the flag pole dedicated to him.

"No matter who you are, if you're a hero, you are a hero, and we always want to recognize heroes," Elwood Rice said. "I am a Vietnam vet myself, so if we can have the hero guy here in York, it's everywhere."

His friends say Rice received four awards for valor in just six months.

"He placed his own life between the enemy and his men to protect them, and that was his nature," said Harold Redding, a high school friend. "I wouldn't expect anything less from him, but people that didn't know Calvin wouldn't have known that about him."