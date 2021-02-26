Virginia man indicted after allegedly using counterfeit money in Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Virginia man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for passing counterfeit currency, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa.

Dale Estep II, 34 from Woodbridge, Va., was charged with 11 counts of passing counterfeit United States currency at businesses in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York Counties between May 12, 2019, and May 14, 2019.

If found guilty Estep can face 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and will have to pay a fine.

