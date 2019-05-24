Virginia woman, dog killed in I-83 crash, police say

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Virginia woman died and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed a four-mile section of Interstate 83 in southern York County, police said.

Namitha Alicea, 41, of Colonial Beach, and her dog were ejected from an SUV that overturned just north of the Shrewsbury exit around 9 a.m. Friday, a state police spokesperson reported.

The crash closed the southbound lanes between Exit 8 for Glen Rock and Exit 4 for Shrewsbury for more than 10 hours.

Police said Alicea and her husband had just purchased the dog in Leola and were driving home. Alicea was in the backseat with the dog when a Toyota RAV4 collided with their SUV, causing the GMC Sierra to strike an embankment and overturn.

Alicea died at the scene. Her husband and two York residents in the Toyota were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police said the driver of the Toyota lost control for some reason and struck the GMC on the rear of the driver’s side.