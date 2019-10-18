Volunteer fire companies considering merger

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Several fire departments in York County are considering a merger, and part of the reason is the shortage of volunteer firefighters.

Leo Independent Fire Engine Company in Red Lion, Laurel Fire Company in Windsor, and Union Volunteer Fire Company in Felton are in discussions. Officials have apparently already begun making plans and policies for a regional department.

It’s unclear where the station would be located or what it would be called. Fire officials could not comment any further.

A recent report found there are currently about 36,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania, down from over 300,000 in the 1970s.