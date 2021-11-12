York County hosts annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 13

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Veterans Day Breakfast

Veterans Day Breakfast

(WHTM) — If you are a veteran who did not get a chance to mark Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov 11, you’re in luck.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

York County is holding its annual Veterans Day breakfast tomorrow morning, Saturday, Nov. 13. Volunteers were busy setting up on Friday at the York Fairgrounds Memorial Hall West, which is where the breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m.

A program begins at 8:00 a.m. Breakfast is free for veterans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss