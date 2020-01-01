Volunteers work to restore historic railroad

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of volunteers spent their New Year’s Day working to restore a historical landmark.

The Stewartstown Railroad dates back to the 1800s. It brought life to the York County community and still does today, but bringing it back to a full class-one track requires a lot of time, money and manpower.

The entire seven and a half miles of track from Stewartstown to New Freedom needs to be restored.

“It’s about 1,000 ties a mile to restore the railroad, at $60 apiece,” said David Williamson, of the Stewartstown Railroad Company.

But the volunteers see the railroad as an asset to Stewartstown. Its history and beauty bring visitors, making where they live better. And to them, that’s worth it.

“We just love to do it,” Williamson said. “It’s great fun. You stay physically fit. You get fresh air. You enjoy working with your friends.”

Volunteers have been working on this restoration project since 2008. It is a passenger rail, so if you want to support the project, they say buy a ticket and take a ride.

Online: http://www.stewartstownrailroadco.com/