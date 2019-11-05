Voters complain of long waits at some York County polls

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Voters at some York County poll locations have complained of long wait times due to new voting machines.

Some people who voted at the Fishing Creek Community Center in Fairview Township told ABC27 News they waited 45 minutes to an hour to vote.

A poll worker said the issue is a scanner that records votes from paper ballots. There is only one scanner at the community center and it apparently was running slowly.

“It is always worth voting, but this is something that needs to be addressed,” said Dean Newhouse, a voter. “I saw people leaving the line and their votes will not be counted. It appears that they need more scanners to count the ballots.”

York County recently replaced its touchscreen voting stations. Voters now get a piece of paper with the names of candidates then mark who they’re voting for and feed the paper into the scanner.

The old voting stations were replaced because of a state mandate that requires counties to get new voting systems with a paper trail before the 2020 presidential election.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.