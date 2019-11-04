Voters in York County to see new machines on Election Day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Touchscreen voting is no more in York County.

When voters arrive at the polls for Election Day, a new system will be in place.

The machines look like a copier. Voters will get a piece of paper with the names of candidates, mark who they’re voting for, and feed the paper into a slot.

The county says getting an early start to using the new system will ensure all kinks are worked out by 2020.

All Pennsylvania counties must have new voting systems with a paper trail in place by the 2020 presidential election.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.