WARM 103.3 hosting 5-hour commercial-free “virtual” prom for the class of 2020

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WARM 103.3 is hosting a “virtual” prom for the class of 2020 this Saturday night.

WARM 103.3, a Cumulus Media station serving York, Lancaster, and Reading areas, will be totally commercial free from 7 p.m. to midnight and will have a much more contemporary music mix.

“The Class of 2020 has worked hard to get to this point in their school life” said WARM 103.3 Program Director Dave Russell. “As a radio station, we wanted to do something for them. We know many schools are not able to hold a prom this year because of Coronavirus, so WARM 103.3 is going to fill a void.”

WARM 103.3 wants the show to be interactive so the listener line will be open all night for “shout outs and salutes” for the Class of 2020.

Russell says, “We want to hear from parents, teachers, school administration officials, and classmates talking about their school and special memories.”

WARM 103.3 is encouraging senior classes to set up “Zoom” get-togethers to enjoy the experience together and dance the night away while maintaining social distancing.

The WARM 103.3 listener line is 855-WARM 103 (855-927-9103). They are also accepting pre-recorded messages before Saturday, May 16.