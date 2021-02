WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday evening, the West York Borough Police obtained a warrant for Ronald C. Boyd Jr., 29, for the shooting of Angel Perez II on Sunday, Feb. 14, at a restaurant on West Market Street in York County.

According to the West York police, Boyd is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Boyd’s whereabouts, or if Boyd is spotted, contact 9-1-1 immediately.