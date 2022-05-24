YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man is wanted for retail thefts that occurred between April 8 and May 8, 2022, according to the West Manchester Township Police Department.

Police say Marlo Harvard Jr., 28, allegedly stole $1,733 worth of merchandise from a Target located at 2251 York Crossing Drive.

Harvard is charged with seven counts of retail theft, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on May 24, police say.