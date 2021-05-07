WATCH LIVE: Give Local York 24-hour giving event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The biggest 24-hour giving event in York County history, Give Local York, is back on Friday.

For the fourth consecutive year, 300 nonprofits are participating in the live stream event running from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

You can watch the all-day event in the player above and donors can click here to make a gift.

Participants can also join the Give Local York all-new, real-time virtual event dashboard that will showcase total dollars raised, top participating organizations, leaderboard updates, donor feed and more.

Streams will be held throughout the day:

Early Morning Stream, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mid-Morning Stream, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Afternoon Stream, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Early Evening Stream, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. GLY Nonprofit Showcase, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. GLY concert and firework show, 9 p.m. – 11:55 p.m. Grand total reveal, 12 a.m., May 8

Like last year, GLY Live will feature a live stream concert from 9 p.m. – 11:55 p.m. and will celebrate its grand total at 12:00 a.m. on May 8.

Last year, the event raised $3.5 million for more than 300 local nonprofits in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since its founding, Give Local York has raised $8 million for local nonprofits from more than 15,000 donors from all over the region, state, country and world.