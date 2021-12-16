Weis Markets donates to York County Food Bank

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets is helping provide food to those who need it in York County.

The company donated $4.500 to the York County Food Bank on Thursday, Dec 16. It came from a two-week program, where customers could round up their orders, or purchase vouchers to help support families.

“It means the world to us. We are really working hard. All of our staff and volunteers are making sure no one goes hungry in York County. This tremendous support is going to do a lot for us,” Jennifer Brillhart from the York County Food Bank said.

The food bank will use this money to buy food from Weis Markets at a discount in order to help thousands of families.