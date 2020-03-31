WEIS Markets employee tests positive for COVID-19 in York

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — WEIS Markets said an associate working in the East Market Street store in York has tested positive for coronavirus.

Here is the full statement:

We can confirm a Weis associate, who worked in our East Market Street store in York has tested positive for COVID- 19. While we are limited in what we can say due to government privacy policies, this associate has not worked in our East Market St. store, or any other Weis store, since March 24. We are supportive of our associate and are following guidelines from local and state health departments. Earlier today (Monday), we informed our East Market St. store’s associates and have no reports of additional illness. As a precaution, one person, who worked with the positive-test associate, has gone into self-quarantine.

In recent weeks, we’ve been diligently cleaning and sanitizing this store on an hourly basis when it is open and afterward when it was closed. These are standard procedures for all Weis stores. Earlier today, we did enhanced cleaning and sanitizing in our East Market St. store, focusing on the area where this associate worked. These procedures have been reviewed and approved by the PA Health Department. We are committed to maintaining a store that is clean and safe for our customers and associates. Our East Market Street store in York remains a safe place to shop and work.