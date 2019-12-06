‘Welcome Winter’ event at Penn Market

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Market will host a “Welcome Winter” event at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14.

The event will be located at the market at 380 West Market Street and run until 1 p.m.

The free event will feature free photographs, hot chocolate, cookie samples, and bubble making. Local vendors will offer meats, seasonal produce and florals, plus freshly prepared meals.

Penn Market opened in 1866 and is the oldest farmers market in York Pa. and operates year-round on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.